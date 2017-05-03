Tillerson says almost no trust between U.S. and Russia

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that “there’s almost no trust” between the U.S. and Russia now.

Tillerson made the comments while addressing employees at the State Department. He said the Trump administration is working to rebuild trust one issue at a time, starting with Syria.

Following President Donald Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tillerson said the two countries are working to see if they can get a cease-fire that can hold in Syria. He added that he doesn’t know where the effort will go.

If trust can be rebuilt, he said, the U.S. and Russia have a “long list” of other issues to work on, including Ukraine and an arms agreement.

Tillerson said he plans to meet next week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of an Arctic summit in Alaska.

In his address, he also said the United States has prepared new sanctions to impose against North Korea if it does not halt provocative acts. The U.S. will take action against countries that do not fully implement existing United Nations penalties against the isolated nation, he said.