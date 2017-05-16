Trump to call Jordan’s King Abdullah amid intel report

WASHINGTON — Jordan says King Abdullah II is to speak by phone later Tuesday to President Donald Trump.

The Royal Court says arrangements for the call were made last week.

RELATED LINKS

The conversation will take place amid reports by The Washington Post that Trump revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials at a meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence about the Islamic State extremist group at risk.

Jordan is a key ally in the U.S.-led international military coalition against Islamic State, which controls territory in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

The Post, citing current and former U.S. officials, says Trump shared details about an Islamic State terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

READ MORE: White House returns to crisis mode after Washington Post report