Trump dedicates golf tournament trophy to hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump says he’s dedicating the Presidents Cup golf trophy to the people of Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida still recovering from recent hurricane devastation.

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas, and all of the people, if you look today and see what is happening, how horrible it is but we have it under really great control. Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them,” Trump said.

“And we’re going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much that we love, a part of our great state, really part of our great nation.”

Earlier Sunday, Trump dismissed those he calls “politically motivated ingrates” who’ve questioned his administration’s commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

The president spent much of the weekend at his New Jersey golf club and then attended the international golf competition near New York City.

Trump presented the trophy to Team U.S.A., the first sitting president to present the tournament’s winning team with a trophy.

The president says the players are “a tremendous group of folks” and calls them “great champions.”