Politics

Trump disbands manufacturing council amid fallout over Charlottesville response

BY  
President Donald Trump stops to respond to more questions about his responses to the violence, injuries and deaths at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville in Manhattan, New York. Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump stops to respond to more questions about his responses to the violence, injuries and deaths at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in Manhattan, New York. Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump says he’s ending a pair of White House advisory councils that were staffed by corporate chief executives.

CEOs have been resigning since Saturday, when Trump blamed both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counterprotesters. The resignation accelerated after Trump on Tuesday again blamed “both sides.”

Trump says on Twitter that “rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”

READ MORE: President Trump backtracks to blame both sides in Charlottesville violence

SHARE VIA TEXT