Trump meets Poroshenko for brief ‘drop-in’ visit

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump met with his Ukrainian counterpart in what the White House called a “drop-in” visit to the Oval Office.

President Petro Poroshenko stopped by Tuesday for a brief photo opportunity with Trump following meetings with Vice President Mike Pence and the national security team.

The president says it was a “great honor” to meet Poroshenko, and “a lot of progress has been made” in the relationship with Ukraine.

Poroshenko said he hopes the two countries can engage in “effective collaboration.”

The meeting began shortly after the Trump administration announced that has imposed sanctions on two Russian officials and three dozen other individuals and companies over Russian activities in Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new penalties are designed to “maintain pressure on Russia to work toward a diplomatic solution.”

In all, Tuesday’s action targets 38 individuals and firms. Any assets they have in the U.S. are now blocked. Americans are prohibited from doing business with them.

The U.S. has been punishing Russia with sanctions since its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

The Treasury Department says the new measures address people and companies who’ve sought to circumvent those sanctions.

Moscow’s envoy for overseas Russians and chairman for humanitarian assistance in separatist-held, eastern Ukraine are the Russian government officials affected.