Trump says he ‘learned a lot’ from intel meeting

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump says he “learned a lot” in his briefing with top intelligence officials, but is declining to say whether he accepts their assertion that Russia meddled in the election on his behalf.

Trump spoke to The Associated Press in a brief telephone interview Friday evening.

Trump met with CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey and other officials at his New York offices. He says of the officials, “I really like those people a lot” and he believes they also learned from the discussion.

The president-elect would not disclose the evidence he was presented with, saying only that he had learned “a lot of confidential things.”

Read the full report below:

Unclassified version of intelligence report on Russian hacking during the 2016 election by PBS NewsHour on Scribd

