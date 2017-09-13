Twitter chat: Millennials stagger under extreme debt, but why?

The projected net worth for a graduate in the class of 2016 is -$33,984. And yes, that’s a negative net worth.

Net worth, your financial liabilities minus your financial assets, is a major factor in millennial debt. Millennials, age 18-35, carry $1.1 trillion of the nation’s $3.6 trillion owed in consumer debt. The top contributors to that accumulated debt? Student loans, credit cards and car payments.

With such high debt rates — the average person 35 or younger is $82,500 in debt — millennials aren’t just opting to live with their parents in greater numbers, but delaying the age they get married, start a family and buy a home, says an infographic from mental illness treatment center Yellowbrick. Yellowbrick reports that more than one-fourth of millennials aged 25-34 who are in debt report struggles with mental illness like depression, and many more report at least one stress-related illness like migraines or ulcers.

How did this happen? What role do student loans, budgeting and salary play in the millennial generation’s struggle to become financially solvent? And just what can be done to decrease this debt? To answer those questions and more, the PBS NewsHour will be joined on Twitter at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday by Gaby Dunn (@gabydunn), vlogger and host of the podcast “Bad with Money,” and Young Invincibles (@younginvincibles), a millennial advocacy group.

Have questions? Tweet them to #NewsHourChats.