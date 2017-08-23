Twitter chat: How do we solve the student debt crisis?

Student loan debt in the U.S. stands at $1.3 trillion, leading many Americans to doubt whether or not college is worth it.

In 2015, students who graduated from a public or nonprofit college had an average debt of $30,100.

For those pursuing a college degree, 41 percent of students did not complete their degree in six years. Socioeconomics and demographics play a significant role in whether or not students complete college and those who are disproportionately likely to be behind in their student loan payments.

How did we get to this point? What should lawmakers, lenders and colleges do to help students deal with crushing debt?

To dig into the student debt crisis and explore new funding models, join the PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) for a Twitter chat at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 24, along with the following education experts on student debt: Ted Malone, executive director of the Purdue Division of Financial Aid (@TedMalone2); Natalia Abrams, executive director of StudentDebtCrisis.org (@debtcrisisorg); Ben Miller, senior director for postsecondary education at the Center for American Progress (@EduBenM); and Jon Marcus of The Hechinger Report (@JonMarcusBoston).

Have questions or comments? We want to hear them. Join in the conversation at 1 p.m. EDT Aug. 24 using #NewsHourChats.