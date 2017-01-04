Watch our full exit interview with CIA Director John Brennan



Video by PBS NewsHour

On Tuesday, PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff sat down with John Brennan, outgoing director of the Central Intelligence Agency, to discuss the agency’s imminent report over suspected Russian hacking into the U.S. election.

President-elect Donald Trump has questioned the forthcoming intelligence report and expressed doubt that U.S. intelligence can definitively point to Russia as a source of the hacks, but Brennan told the NewsHour that doubters should “wait and see” for the full report “before they make those judgments.”

Brennan also addressed claims made by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and possible regrets over the agency’s involvement in the Syrian civil war.

READ MORE: CIA chief addresses ‘doubters’ of Russian hacking report