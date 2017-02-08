WATCH LIVE: Betsy DeVos makes first speech as education secretary

Newly-confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will address employees at the Department of Education for the first time since being sworn into office.

Watch DeVos’ comments in the player above.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed DeVos, a school choice advocate, as Education secretary by the narrowest of margins, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie in a historic vote.

Two Republicans joined Democrats in the unsuccessful effort to derail the nomination of the wealthy Republican donor. The Senate historian said Pence’s vote was the first by a vice president to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

Despite the win, DeVos emerges bruised from the highly divisive nomination process. She has faced criticism, even ridicule for her stumbles and confusion during her confirmation hearing and scathing criticism from teachers unions and civil rights activists over her support of charter schools and her conservative religious beliefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.