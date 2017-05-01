WATCH LIVE: Department of Defense addresses sexual assault prevention and response

Department of Defense officials will address sexual assault prevention and response Monday during a briefing with the media at the Pentagon.

Dana White, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs and Elizabeth Van Winkle, performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for readiness, will brief reporters. Navy Rear Adm. Ann Burkhardt, director of the Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office (SAPRO), and SAPRO’s Deputy Director Nate Galbreath will also speak.

This spring, a report by the Associated Press showed that reports of sexual misconduct had risen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York. In January, the Navy’s new leader launched a series of initiatives to better address the issue within his ranks. And the Navy and the Marine Corps came under fire in March for a nude photo sharing scandal. They’ve since updated their social media policies to include harsher professional and legal ramifications for online misconduct involving illicit photographs and other material.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.