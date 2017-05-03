WATCH LIVE: DOJ holds news conference on Alton Sterling investigation

The Justice Department is expected to officially announce findings today into the investigation into the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling, a black man whose death by a Baton Rouge police officer was captured on cell phone footage last summer.

The Justice Department is expected to announce its findings at 2 p.m. EST today. PBS NewsHour will livestream the announcement; watch on this page.

The department’s scheduled news conference comes after twin reports Tuesday from the Washington Post and The New York Times that said DOJ had closed its probe into Sterling’s death and that charges will not be brought against the Baton Rouge officers involved in the shooting.

Shortly after those reports surfaced, a representative for the Sterling family said they had yet to be told of the Justice Department’s decision.

“We have not heard nor received an update and are unaware of any charges that may or may not be filed,” Ryan Julison, a spokesman for the Sterling family’s attorneys, told the Post. “We have not received word, nor has the family been given any notice of upcoming updates regarding this case.”

On July 5, 2016, Sterling, 37, was shot dead after two white officers responded to a disturbance call at a convenience store. The Baton Rouge police chief said Sterling had a gun, but bystander cell phone footage appeared to contradict that conclusion.

The videos were widely shared online, and Sterling’s death sparked protests in the Louisiana city and elsewhere across the country.

Column: White people don’t understand the trauma of viral police-killing videos