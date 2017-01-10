Politics

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump’s first news conference in six months

It has been six months – 168 days, to be exact – since the last time President-elect Donald Trump conducted a news conference. The drought is expected to end at 11 am Wednesday, when he will hold his first formal news conference since July, in New York.

It will come during the second day of Senate confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet choices and the night after President Obama delivered his farewell address in Chicago.

