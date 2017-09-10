WATCH LIVE: Family, friends and survivors commemorate 9/11

Watch and listen as friends, family and survivors gather to read the names of those killed at the World Trade Center site on Sept. 11, 2001. The remembrance begins at 8:41 a.m. EDT and will include moments of silence to mark the times the planes struck the towers, the Pentagon and the crash of flight 93 in Shanksville, PA.

Watch live at 9 a.m. EDT as President Trump speaks at the Pentagon 9/11 Memorial.