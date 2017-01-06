WATCH LIVE: First lady Michelle Obama’s final White House speech

First lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to give her final speech at the White House today at 11 a.m. ET. PBS NewsHour will live stream.

First lady Michelle Obama will honor the 2017 School Counselor of the Year in her final speech at the White House.

The first lady established the event in 2015 as part of her Reach Higher initiative. This year’s honoree is Terri Tchorzynski from the Calhoun Area Career Center in Battle Creek, Michigan.