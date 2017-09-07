WATCH: Florida governor warns about ‘life-threatening’ Hurricane Irma

Watch Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s briefing on Hurricane Irma.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has called for mandatory evacuations and federal help as Hurricane Irma headed toward his state Thursday. He urged residents to heed evacuation orders. “The roads will fill up quickly, so you need to go.”

The Category 5 hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday. It already has killed at least 10 people and left thousands homeless in the northern Caribbean, according to the Associated Press.