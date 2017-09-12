WATCH LIVE: House committee holds hearing on North Korea threats

The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday to explore how the U.S. can better pressure North Korea to stop accelerating its nuclear program.

The hearing will begin around 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

The latest nuclear test by North Korea on Sept. 3 “was its most powerful to date, and its ICBM capabilities continue to improve,” committee chair Rep. Ed Royce, R- Calif., said in a statement. “Sanctions, diplomacy and information must be fully utilized to address this direct threat to the United States and our allies,” he added. At Tuesday’s hearing, the committee will explore what strategies the U.S. can take to “exert maximum pressure” on North Korea, Royce said.

The United Nations Security Council voted to impose new sanctions against North Korea on Monday that will ban textile exports and restrict oil imports, although they were not as harsh as the U.S. had hoped.

Ambassador Nikki Haley called the package the toughest threat against North Korea yet. North Korea has rejected the sanctions, warning that the U.S. would see the “greatest pain” it has ever experienced.

Lawmakers will hear from Susan A. Thornton, the acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s East Asian and Pacific affairs, and the Hon. Marshall Billingslea, assistant secretary in the Department of Treasury’s terrorism and financial intelligence office.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.