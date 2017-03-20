WATCH LIVE: House intelligence committee hearings on Russia and the 2016 election

The House intelligence committee is to begin hearings Monday into Russia’s role in cybersecurity breaches at the Democratic National Committee, as well as President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that his predecessor had authorized a wiretap of Trump Tower. FBI Director James Comey and Mike Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, are slated to testify.

Hearings begin at 10 a.m. ET.

