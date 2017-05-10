WATCH LIVE: McCabe to testify in place of Comey at Senate hearing

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will testify Thursday before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on U.S. security, taking the place of ousted FBI director James Comey.

The hearing is expected to begin around 10 a.m. Watch live in the player above.

Comey was scheduled to testify at the Thursday panel before his firing Tuesday by President Donald Trump.

McCabe will speak in his place at the panel, which will also include testimony from Director of National Intelligence Daniel R.Coats and Michael Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency.

The hearing is not necessarily related to the Senate’s ongoing probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections and possible ties to Trump’s campaign. On Wednesday, the committee issued a separate request for Comey to testify — as a private citizen — in a closed hearing next Tuesday. As of Wednesday night, Comey had not responded to that request.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

