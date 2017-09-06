WATCH: McCaskill announces findings of opioid report

RELATED CONTENT

Senator Claire McCaskill, a top-ranking Democrat from Missouri, is scheduled to unveil findings from an opioid investigation she launched in March in a news conference Wednesday.

McCaskill is expected to speak around 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

McCaskill, who serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in March she would investigate whether malpractice in drug marketing helped fan opioid misuse into a national public health crisis.

READ MORE: McCaskill launches investigation of opioid drugmakers

On Wednesday, McCaskill was set to deliver previously unreleased audio and documents that illustrated inappropriate actions by members of the pharmaceutical industry. The investigation is ongoing.

Read the full report here.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.