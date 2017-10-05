WATCH LIVE: Members of Congress to address DACA

Members of Congress are scheduled to deliver a news briefing Thursday, the deadline for undocumented immigrants to submit their application to stay in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.-D) and Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.-D) and Rep. Luis Gutierrez (Ill.-D) are slated at 10 a.m. ET to address the uncertainty that hovers over the DACA program, which protects about 800,000 people from deportation. President Donald Trump has called the program “unconstitutional” and his administration has revealed places to dismantle the protection put in place in 2012 by the Obama administration.

Most Americans think “dreamers,” who entered the United States as children and remained as undocumented immigrants, and their parents should be allowed to stay in the United States, according to a recent poll from PBS NewsHour and Marist. A majority of U.S. adults — 58 percent — think dreamers should be granted citizenship, and another quarter of Americans said dreamers should be allowed to stay as legal residents.

And three-quarters of Americans said the parents of DACA recipients should be allowed to stay in the United States. Of those, 41 percent of respondents said these parents should be naturalized as citizens.