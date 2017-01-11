WATCH LIVE: Rep. Mike Pompeo confirmation hearing

Pompeo, a third-term Republican congressman from Kansas, will appear before a Senate Committee on Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director.

Pompeo was elected to Congress in 2010 and served on the House Select Benghazi Committee that investigated the 2012 attack that led to the deaths of U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans. He has also been a vocal opponent of the Iran nuclear deal and favors reinstating the bulk collection program started by the National Security Agency.

READ MORE: A guide to this week’s confirmation hearings: Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson and more