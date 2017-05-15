WATCH LIVE: President Trump to speak at National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend and deliver remarks at 11 a.m. ET at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, which honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty last year.

The service marks the start of National Police Week. It will be held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 that created Police Week in May. Trump follows a tradition that began with George H.W. Bush in which the president speaks at the service.