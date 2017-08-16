WATCH LIVE: Race and Racism in the Age of Trump | 2017 Hutchins Forum

Join PBS NewsHour’s special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS’ “Finding Your Roots”) as they host and moderate the 2017 Hutchins Forum on “Race and Racism in the Age of Trump.”

After days of unrest around the nation following the events in Charlottesville and President Trump’s reactions, the Hutchins panel will explore how America’s conversation about racism is evolving. Panelists will include Charles Blow, Alan Dershowitz, Asma Khalid, Leah Wright Rigueur and Armstrong Williams. Lawrence D. Bobo will give closing remarks.

Join us here for a live stream of the event at 5 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before the event, join our live Twitter chat with Hutchins Forum panelists: