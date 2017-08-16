WATCH LIVE: Race and Racism in the Age of Trump | 2017 Hutchins Forum
Join PBS NewsHour’s special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Henry Louis Gates Jr. (PBS’ “Finding Your Roots”) as they host and moderate the 2017 Hutchins Forum on “Race and Racism in the Age of Trump.”
After days of unrest around the nation following the events in Charlottesville and President Trump’s reactions, the Hutchins panel will explore how America’s conversation about racism is evolving. Panelists will include Charles Blow, Alan Dershowitz, Asma Khalid, Leah Wright Rigueur and Armstrong Williams. Lawrence D. Bobo will give closing remarks.
Join us here for a live stream of the event at 5 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
Before the event, join our live Twitter chat with Hutchins Forum panelists:
Why is hate on the rise? And how are we dealing with these escalating racial tensions in America? Asma Khalid (@asmamk) and Armstrong Williams (@Arightside), two panelists on the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research forum on Race and Racism in the Age of Trump, will join the PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) for a Twitter chat at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 to answer those questions and more.