CPAC 2017

WATCH LIVE: Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon speak at CPAC

BY  

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon will hold a discussion, moderated by American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp, at 1:05 p.m. EST Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor in Maryland.

