WATCH LIVE: Rex Tillerson confirmation hearing

PBS NewsHour will live stream the confirmation hearing for ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. ET

After an initial round of confirmation hearings on Tuesday, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Rillerson will now testify before a Senate committee today as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state.

READ MORE: A guide to this week’s confirmation hearings: Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson and more