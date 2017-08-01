WATCH LIVE: Sanders may address U.S. relations with Russia in news briefing

MOSCOW — Amid a major diplomatic retaliation unseen since the Cold War era, Russia urged the United States earlier this week to show the “political will” to repair ties.

President Vladimir Putin’s move to cut hundreds of U.S. diplomatic personnel in Russia underlines his readiness to raise the ante in the face of new sanctions approved by the U.S. Congress. The Russian leader warned that he has more tricks up his sleeve to hurt the U.S., but he voiced hope that he wouldn’t need to use them.

