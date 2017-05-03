Politics

WATCH LIVE: Sean Spicer to address Comey testimony, Abbas visit

BY  

White House spokesman Sean Spicer will brief the press on Wednesday afternoon, the day of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Washington, D.C., and FBI Director James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill. You can watch Spicer’s press conference live in the video above at about 2:15 p.m. EDT.

SHARE VIA TEXT