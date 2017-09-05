WATCH LIVE: Sens. Graham, Durbin discuss DREAM Act

Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss their latest version of the DREAM Act, bipartisan legislation that would provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who come to the U.S. as children.

Durbin and Graham will discuss the DREAM Act in a news briefing at 3 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Their news briefing comes hours after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration will scale back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has granted work permits and temporary relief from deportation to nearly 800,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The White House has now charged Congress with finding a solution before March 2018, when the government will stop granting DACA authorizations.

Durbin has introduced various versions of the DREAM Act in the past 16 years, the Washington Post reported earlier this summer, but none of them have ever made it through both chambers of Congress. The senators reintroduced the latest version of the legislation in July.

According to statements from the senators, the bill would give legal permanent residence to young immigrants if they met the following conditions:

Are longtime residents who came to the U.S. as children;

Graduate from high school or obtain a GED;

Pursue higher education, work lawfully for at least three years, or serve in the military;

Pass security and law enforcement background checks and pay a reasonable application fee;

Demonstrate proficiency in the English language and a knowledge of United States history; and

Have not committed a felony or other serious crimes and do not pose a threat to our country.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.