WATCH LIVE: Sessions addresses sanctuary city policies in Miami

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will address sanctuary cities Wednesday in a speech at PortMiami, a seaport in Miami, Florida.

Sessions is expected to speak around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Miami became a so-called sanctuary city in 2013, but the mayor reversed some of its policies after President Donald Trump instructed the government to withhold federal funds from cities who did not comply with federal immigration officials, the Miami Herald reported.

He’s expected to “contrast Miami-Dade’s approach to ‘sanctuary policies’ with that of cities like Chicago, which are defying the Trump administration’s demand that local jails extend detentions of people suspected of immigration violations,” the Herald says.

