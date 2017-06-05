WATCH LIVE: Sheriff to speak on Orlando shooting

Watch the Orange County, Florida, sheriff’s news conference on the shooting at about 11 a.m. EDT Monday.

Police confirmed “multiple fatalities” after a shooting near Orlando, Florida, on Monday morning. It appeared to be a workplace incident and not terrorism-related, authorities said.

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on its Twitter account that law enforcement was at the scene, adding that the “situation” has been contained. No other immediate details were given.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Capt. Angelo Nieves said the shooting occurred at a business headquarters.

This is a developing story. PBS NewsHour will update the post as more information becomes available.