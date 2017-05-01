WATCH LIVE: Spicer expected to address health care reform in news briefing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is expected to address President Donald Trump’s weekend promises of a new health care plan in his Monday news briefing.

Spicer is expected to begin speaking around 1:30 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

The White House is promoting a new health care proposal that the president insists will lower premiums and guarantee people with pre-existing conditions will get insurance coverage, even though some medical groups said they aren’t so sure.

The effort comes after failing to advance legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in his first three months in office.

Trump tweeted Sunday that a “new healthcare plan is on its way,” promising lower premiums and protection for people with pre-existing conditions. The House did not vote last week on a renewed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act, but the White House remains hopeful action could come soon.

The president has spent much of his first 100 days in office reckoning with the realities of governing, even with a Republican-led Congress. While health care negotiations continue to prove a challenge, negotiators reached agreement Sunday on a $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency to Oct. 1.

