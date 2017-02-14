WATCH LIVE: Spicer may address Flynn’s resignation in White House briefing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will likely face questions about the departure of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn during a news briefing Tuesday.

Spicer is expected to start the conference at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above.

Flynn resigned late Monday night, following reports that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. His departure upends Trump’s senior team after less than one month in office.

READ MORE: National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns over Russia controversy

Flynn’s resignation — which one White House official said was offered at the request of the president — came after reports that the Justice Department had alerted the White House weeks ago that there were contradictions between Trump officials’ public accounting of the Russia contacts and what intelligence officials knew to be true based on routine recordings of communications with foreign officials who are in the U.S.

White House officials haven’t said when Trump was told of the Justice Department warning or why Flynn had been allowed to stay on the job with access to a full range of intelligence materials.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.