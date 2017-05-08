WATCH LIVE: Spicer may address Russia probe in news briefing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is expected to address a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Russia’s role in the 2016 elections during his daily news briefing Monday.

Spicer will begin speaking around 1 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

Sally Yates, former deputy attorney general, is expected to testify before the subcommittee Monday that she had warned the White House about contacts between Flynn and Russia before being fired by Trump.

Trump tweeted Monday that Flynn was “given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration – but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that.”

In a second tweet, Trump said Yates should be asked under oath “if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers” soon after she raised concerns about Flynn.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

