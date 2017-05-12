WATCH LIVE: Spicer may address Trump’s tweets about Comey in news briefing

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is expected to field questions about Friday’s series of tweets from President Donald Trump, including one in which he said ousted FBI director James Comey “better hope there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Spicer is expected to speak around 1 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

The tweets came three days after Trump fired Comey, setting off a flurry of reactions around Capitol Hill. The White House has changed its story on the series of events leading to Comey’s removal several times, drawing criticism from Democrats, Republicans and the media. (PBS NewsHour correspondent John Yang detailed those changes in this piece.)

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

“As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!” Trump tweeted Friday in response to that criticism.

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

