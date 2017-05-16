WATCH LIVE: McMaster expected to address report that Trump shared intel

White House press secretary H.R. McMaster is expected to address reports that President Donald Trump shared highly classified information with top Russian officials at a news briefing this morning.

H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, is holding a briefing today that’s scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Once The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump had shared highly classified information with two Russian officials last week, White House officials were quick to denounce the story.

In a short statement outside the White House on Monday, H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, told reporters that “at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known.”

Officials, however, did not address the part of the report that said classified information was disclosed in the May 10 meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

In a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, the president said he shared “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety” and added that he had “the absolute right” to do so.

