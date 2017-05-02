WATCH LIVE: Spicer, Mulvaney expected to address budget deal in White House briefing

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is expected to address Congress’ short-term spending bill in a Tuesday briefing at the White House.

Mulvaney is expected to speak around 1:30 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

Earlier in the day, Mulvaney insisted the budget deal that will keep the government running until September is a win for the White House, despite complaints from President Trump.

Mulvaney is citing a $15 billion infusion of defense spending — about half of what Trump asked for in March — as a huge win for the White House, among other measures.

Mulvaney tells reporters in a conference call Tuesday morning that, “the truth of the matter here is that what happened is the American people won and the president negotiated that victory for them.”

Trump complained about the budget deal in a pair of tweets earlier Tuesday and called for a “good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess!”

Mulvaney say that he’s “not worried about September” right now.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will also speak at the new briefing.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

