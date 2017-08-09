WATCH LIVE: State Department expected to address North Korean threats in news briefing

RELATED CONTENT

WASHINGTON — State Department officials are expected to address new threats of attack from North Korea in a Wednesday news briefing.

The State Department is expected to begin its briefing at 2 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

The briefing comes after President Donald Trump and North Korea traded escalating threats of “fire” on Tuesday, with the North saying it was examining plans for attacking Guam.

Defense Sec. Jim Mattis is issuing his own sharp threat to North Korea, saying the regime should cease any consideration of actions that would “lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”

Mattis says any action by North Korea would be grossly overmatched by the U.S., and that Pyongyang would lose any arms race or conflict it started. He says that while the U.S. is pursuing diplomatic solutions, the combined military power of America and its allies is the most robust on Earth.

Mattis issued a statement as he traveled to the West Coast. His comments punctuate President Donald Trump’s warning that North Korea will be met with “fire and fury” if it threatens the U.S.

A new report says Pyongyang’s nuclear program is progressing.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he doesn’t believe there is “any imminent threat” from North Korea, including to the U.S. territory of Guam.

Tillerson says that “Americans should sleep well at night.” He says that they should “have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few days.”