WATCH LIVE: Texas governor to address looming Hurricane Harvey

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to hold a news conference in Austin Friday afternoon after receiving a briefing from the state’s Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Harvey. The Category 3 storm is expected to make landfall in Texas late Friday or early Saturday.

You can watch his news conference at about 2 p.m. EDT in the live stream above.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm surge is expected to reach 6 to 12 feet on the coast and at least 15-25 inches in the middle part of the state and upper coast. “Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is expected,” NOAA wrote in an advisory.