WATCH LIVE: Tillerson speaks at news briefing after Trump outlines Afghanistan strategy

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is following President Donald Trump’s shift in strategy in Afghanistan with a Tuesday news briefing from the State Department in Washington, D.C.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. ET.

Among the takeaways from the president’s televised speech on Monday were calls for more pressure on Pakistan to crack down on terror groups in the region, but also somewhat surprising demands on India to provide economic aid in the endeavor.

Before the president’s Monday address, Tillerson reportedly met with top officials from Afghanistan, Pakistan and India to discuss how the U.S. could work with these countries to execute the Trump administration’s retooled “regional approach” to fighting terrorism.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan 16 years ago. The conflict has since became the nation’s longest war.

