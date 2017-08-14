WATCH LIVE: Trump to address Charlottesville violence
President Trump is expected to deliver unscheduled remarks about a Saturday white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Watch Trump’s remarks live in the player above.
Trump delivered remarks Saturday against the violence at the rally, saying “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”
But he drew criticism for not condemning bigotry and white nationalists more directly.
PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.
