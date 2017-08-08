WATCH LIVE: Trump administration details ‘major briefing’ on opioid crisis

While vacationing at his New Jersey golf club, President Donald Trump teased a “major briefing” Tuesday on the nation’s opioid crisis.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, will talk to reporters about the opioid briefing at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Last week, the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis said in its interim report that the president needs to declare a national state of emergency to create a more urgent response to what they called a public health crisis. On Thursday, there was speculation that Trump would issue that declaration when he held a campaign rally in Huntington, West Virginia, a town whose 49,000 residents that have been hard-hit by the opiate epidemic. Trump made no such declaration but did cheer as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he would leave the Democratic Party to become a Republican.

Before the briefing began Tuesday in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump reiterated his commitment to fight the nation’s ongoing opioid crisis, emphasizing the need for law enforcement to crack down on drug-related crimes and prevention of drug misuse.

“We’re going to have a tremendous team of experts and people that want to beat this horrible situation that has happened in our country — and we will,” Trump told reporters. “We will win. We have no alternative.”

Along with Price and Conway, others who attended the meeting included First Lady Melania Trump, Price, White House Chief of Staff and General John Kelly, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Kirstjen Nielsen with Department of Homeland Security, Andrew Bremberg of the Domestic Policy Council, Reed Cordish, Robert Porter, acting drug czar Richard Baum and Nina Schaefer from Department of Health and Human Services. No members of the opioid commission appeared to be in the room.

Public health officials share growing concern about the opiate crisis, which killed 59,000 people last year, according to data analysis from the New York Times.

On Tuesday morning, before he announced he would speak, Trump tweeted a report from Fox & Friends about a new study that says overdose deaths have been underreported.

