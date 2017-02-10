WATCH LIVE: Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to speak at the White House

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a joint news conference Friday at the White House.

Trump and Abe are expected to speak at 1 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

Earlier in the day, Trump greeted Abe as he arrived in his black sedan at the doors of the West Wing. The two men embraced before entering the building together.

Trump and Abe will have a working lunch in the State Dining Room. Then, The two leaders will depart on Air Force One on Friday afternoon for a trip to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Trump and Abe are scheduled to play golf in south Florida on Saturday.