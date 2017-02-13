WATCH LIVE: Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to speak at the White House

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak at a joint news conference Monday at the White House.

Trump welcomed Trudeau with a handshake earlier Monday, as the leaders met for the first time.

Their schedule has included private talks and a round table conversation about women in the workplace. Trudeau brought a photo of Trump with Trudeau’s father, the late Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Trump says it is a picture of the two at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York.

Trump says he knew Pierre Trudeau and respected him “greatly.” He said he would keep the photo in a “very special place.”

Trudeau and Trump have different world views. The liberal Trudeau champions free trade and has welcomed 40,000 Syrian refugees. Trump has taken a protectionist stance on trade and wants to crack down on the inflow of migrants and refugees.

Relations with the U.S. are crucial to Canada. More than 75 percent of Canada’s exports go to the U.S. There is a fear among Canadians that they could be hurt as Trump targets Mexico in a re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

