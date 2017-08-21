WATCH LIVE: Trump to give speech on Afghanistan strategy

President Donald Trump will deliver a televised address Monday on how the U.S. will proceed in the nation’s 16-year war in Afghanistan.

Trump will address the public in a televised address at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the president’s speech in the player above.

Trump met with his national security team, including Defense Secretary James Mattis, on Friday at Camp David, Maryland, to discuss military strategy in Afghanistan. The president took to Twitter on Saturday to say that the talks with military leaders led to “many decisions made, including on Afghanistan.” The president did not offer any clues into the agreed-upon strategy, but several media outlets have indicated that Trump may announce continued U.S. presence in the country.

Watch PBS NewsHour’s special broadcast of the president’s remarks at 9 p.m. ET tonight.