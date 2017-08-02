WATCH LIVE: Trump, GOP senators expected to announce new immigration plan

President Donald Trump, along with Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, are expected to announce skills-based immigration legislation Wednesday at the White House.

Trump, Perdue and Cotton are expected to begin speaking at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

The appearance comes less than a week after the House approved $1.6 billion to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall. It also comes a day after the Trump administration’s announcement that it will be bypassing environmental reviews and other laws in order to build the wall.

In February, Cotton and Perdue introduced a bill that would have restricted immigration for family members of legal permanent residents.

