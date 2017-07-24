WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks on health care

RELATED CONTENT

President Donald Trump has a message for Republican lawmakers deliberating the latest proposed health care bill: this is your last chance.

Trump tweeted Monday that “Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it.” The note came hours before an event with “victims of Obamacare” at the White House, after which the president will deliver remarks on health care to the press.

Trump will speak around 3:15 p.m Monday from the White House. Watch live in the player above.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has struggled to get the votes needed from GOP lawmakers to pass the bill, particularly in the face of solid opposition from the Democrats.

Facing criticism from the president, the Senate postponed its summer break as it works to break through the stalemate.

The White House remains adamant that a path to passing the bill remains, but concedes that the longer the process drag on, the harder it will be to move the bill forward.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.