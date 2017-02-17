WATCH LIVE: Trump to talk jobs in visit to SC Boeing plant

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak from a Boeing plant in North Charleston, S.C., at 12 p.m. ET. PBS NewsHour will live stream the president’s remarks.

President Donald Trump said he will “talk jobs” during his visit to a Boeing plant in South Carolina.

The president is expected to deliver remarks Friday afternoon as Boeing reveals its new Dreamliner aircraft, Boeing’s largest 787 model.

Trump has previously criticized Boeing during the presidential campaign, saying that its contracts to build the Air Force One were too expensive.

