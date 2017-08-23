WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks to the American Legion

The American Legion is reaffirming its position against hate groups as President Donald Trump prepares to address its national convention in Reno on Wednesday.

National Commander Charles E. Schmidt says the Legion on Monday approved the resolution that was first passed 94 years ago. It comes less than two weeks after deadly violence at white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The resolution condemns as un-American any individual, group or organization that creates or fosters racial, religious or class strife. It says such hate groups are a menace to liberty and fundamental law.

Trump has come under heavy criticism for not immediately denouncing the white power groups that rallied in Charlottesville and for saying “both sides” were to blame for the ensuing violence.

