WATCH LIVE: United Airlines CEO testifies before House transportation committee

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz and executives from Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines are expected to testify before the House Transportation Committee on Monday to discuss customer service aboard U.S. airlines.

Last month, United came under fire for a viral video that showed passenger David Dao being dragged off a plane for refusing to give up his seat on an overbooked flight.

The committee intends to explore “what can be done to improve the flying experience for American travelers.” The Senate is planning a similar hearing Thursday.

